Fadnavis emerges as frontrunner, likely to replace Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra CM

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, has emerged as a strong contender for the top post in the state government following the landslide victory of the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, sources said on Monday.
According to sources, Fadnavis is likely to be the new Chief Minister of the state, as the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has reportedly conveyed to BJP leadership that they have no objections to his name. However, the stance of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena remains unclear, they added.
There has been speculation in Delhi that Union Home Minister Amit Shah may meet the Maharashtra leaders tonight, as Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar arrived in Delhi this evening. However, reliable sources suggest that the leaders are in the capital to attend the marriage reception of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter.
When asked by reporters in Parliament earlier in the day whether he would be meeting the Maharashtra leaders, Home Minister Shah confirmed that they were in Delhi for the reception.
Sources indicate that no formal meeting has been scheduled to discuss the appointment of the Maharashtra Chief Minister. However, there are indications that Shinde may tender his resignation on Tuesday and continue as the caretaker Chief Minister until a final decision is made.
In the event that Fadnavis is appointed Chief Minister, sources say both the Shiv Sena and NCP would likely have one Deputy Chief Minister each, with key portfolios such as Home and Finance potentially being allocated to the alliance partners.
BJP leadership has assured its allies that their interests will be accommodated as much as possible.
Fadnavis previously served as Chief Minister in 2014, completing a full five-year term while in coalition with the then-undivided Shiv Sena.
After the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP, under Fadnavis, briefly formed a government with Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. However, the government lasted only 80 hours, as Ajit Pawar returned to his uncle, Sharad Pawar, the current NCP (SP) chief.