Fadnavis emerges as frontrunner, likely to replace Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra CM

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, has emerged as a strong contender for the top post in the state government following the landslide victory of the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, Fadnavis is likely to be the new Chief Minister of the state, as the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has reportedly conveyed to BJP leadership that they have no objections to his name. However, the stance of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena remains unclear, they added.