Ajit Pawar, RSS push for Fadnavis as Maharashtra CM

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the RSS are lobbying for the promotion of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the position of Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

DCM Ajit Pawar held a meeting with his newly elected MLAs at his official bungalow, where it was discussed that the BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, while Mahayuti has secured 230 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra State Assembly.

Sources in the NCP indicated that Ajit Pawar is more comfortable with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister rather than Eknath Shinde. Therefore, the NCP is extending its support to Fadnavis if he is chosen as the legislative party leader of the BJP and appointed as Chief Minister.

“In the meeting, it was also discussed that, if necessary, they would pass a resolution and extend their support to Mr. Fadnavis as CM. We are waiting for the top leadership of the BJP to make a decision regarding the Chief Minister post. After that, a decision will be taken in our party,” said a senior NCP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity.