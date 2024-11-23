Maharashtra polls: Mixed bag for MVA, Mahayuti in Muslim-dominated seats

MUMBAI: It was a mixed bag for 11 seats with more than 35 per cent Muslim voters, where six candidates of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) emerged victorious in the Maharashtra Assembly polls on Saturday, while four seats went to the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad Muslimeen (AIMIM), which is not aligned with either of the coalitions, won its lone seat -- Malegaon Central -- as Mufti Mohammed Khalique polled 1,09,653 votes to emerge victorious by a slender margin of 162 votes against Asif Shaikh Rashid of a local outfit -- Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra.

The Malegaon Central Assembly segment has more than 78 per cent Muslim voters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had not fielded a candidate here, while Congress nominee Ejaz Baig secured 7,527 votes.

Abu Asim Azmi of the Samajwadi Party (SP) polled 54,780 votes to win the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar seat by a margin of 12,753 votes against his nearest rival, Ateeque Ahmad Khan of the AIMIM.

Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Nawab Malik, whose candidature appeared to upset the BJP-led Mahayuti, stood a distant fourth.

Shiv Sena candidate Suresh Patil occupied the third position with 35,263 votes.

The Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar seat has 53 per cent Muslim voters.

SP's Rais Kasam Shaikh polled 1.19 lakh votes to win the Bhiwandi East seat by a margin of 52,015 votes against his nearest rival, Santosh Shetty of the Shiv Sena.

This area has a Muslim population of 51 per cent.