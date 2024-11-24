Ajit Pawar secured more seats but Maharashtra knows who founded NCP: Sharad Pawar

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday acknowledged that the Maharashtra election results were not as expected, stressing that the outcome was a decision made by the people.

The veteran leader faced a historic defeat in the Maharashtra polls, with the NCP faction led by him securing only 10 seats in the 288-member assembly. In contrast, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP won 41 seats.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, triumphed with 132, 57, and 41 seats, respectively, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi was reduced to just 46 seats.