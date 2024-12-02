Maharashtra Chief Minister's name to be announced on December 4

MUMBAI: The suspense over who will be Maharashtra's new chief minister will end on December 4, when the BJP legislature party elects its new leader, a senior party functionary said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the BJP named Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as its central observers for the legislature party meeting.

Devendra Fadnavis, two-time former chief minister, is widely seen as the frontrunner for the top post.