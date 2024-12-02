Monks protest at Indo-Bangla border over release of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Das in Bangladesh

West Bengal BJP leaders, led by Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, have also announced an agitation program at Petrapole border on Wednesday over the Bangladesh issue.

Members of the Hindu Jagran Manch and other religious groups are also likely to join the protest.

"We will form a human chain and protest to convey our message of peace to the Indian government and the Bangladesh dispensation, demanding an immediate stop of atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh," said a monk, after reaching the Petrapole border.

Swami Paramatmananda, president of the Bengal chapter of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, had said on Sunday that the agitation will continue at Petrapole border "until the Bangladesh government takes action to stop attacks on Hindus and temples".