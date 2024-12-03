AAP MP Raghav Chadha proposes financial assistance to farmers for stubble management

CHANDIGARH: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha proposed a comprehensive initiative to support farmers in stubble management, requesting the central government to provide assistance of Rs 2,500 per acre to farmers. He added that sustainable solutions to stubble burning require robust financial and policy backing.

While taking up this issue in the upper house of the parliament today, Chadha also pointed out that while farmers are unfairly blamed for contributing to air pollution in North India, the problem is fuelled by several factors across many states.

He emphasised that this year, under AAP’s leadership, Punjab saw a remarkable 70 per cent drop in stubble-burning incidents, proving that progress is possible with the right support.

Chadha raised concern over prevailing pollution in North India and its impact in Rajya Sabha, stating that North India is currently covered in a thick blanket of smoke.

He said, "with every breath, we are unknowingly inhaling the equivalent of numerous cigarettes and bidis. Air pollution isn’t just Delhi’s problem it’s a crisis affecting the entire region, spanning multiple states."

"Cities in the North such as Bhagalpur, Muzaffarnagar, Noida, Hapur, Bhiwani, Agra, Faridabad face way more pollution than Delhi. Yet, the blame is disproportionately placed on farmers. Today, I stand to raise my voice in their defence,” he added.

He further stated that an IIT study shows that while stubble burning is a cause of air pollution, it is not the only one. However, the entire blame is unfairly shifted onto farmers.