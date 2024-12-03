Sambhal violence: Opposition stages brief walks out in Lok Sabha; Akhilesh alleges conspiracy by UP govt

NEW DELHI: Almost the entire opposition in the Lok Sabha, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, walked out briefly from the House on Tuesday over the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

As soon as the House assembled to take up the Question Hour, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav stood up and raised the issue, seeking Speaker Om Birla's permission to speak on the subject.

"This is a very serious matter. Five people have lost their lives," Yadav said.

The Samajwadi Party leader claimed that the violence in Sambhal was well-planned and aimed at disturbing communal harmony in a place that has long been a symbol of brotherhood.

He also claimed that the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid could hurt the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' of the country.

"The BJP and its allies have been talking about digging and their repeated talks of digging (the area) will hurt the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of the country," Yadav said.

He alleged the Sambhal administration acted in haste and demanded suspension of the officers concerned and filing of a case against them.

"This government doesn't respect the Constitution," the SP leader charged.