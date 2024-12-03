SC seeks EC reply on raising no. of voters at booth

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Election Commission’s response on a PIL challenging its decision to increase the maximum number of voters from 1,200 to 1,500 at every polling station, saying it is “concerned”.

Asking the EC to clarify its stand, a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said, “We are concerned. No voter should be excluded.”

The bench directed senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the EC, to file a short affidavit explaining the rationale behind the decision to increase the number of voters per polling station.