Urge UN to dispatch peacekeeping forces to Bangladesh: TMC reiterates Mamata's stand to Centre

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over targeting of religious minorities in Bangladesh, the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday urged the central government to ask the United Nations to immediately dispatch peacekeeping forces to the neighbouring country.

TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay raised the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha. He said minorities, including Hindus, are being tortured and killed in Bangladesh and urged the Centre to appeal to the UN to immediately send peacekeeping forces to the country.

Being an immediate neighbour of Bangladesh, West Bengal is directly affected by the happenings there. In the past too, there had been an influx of refugees, he said.