Uttarkashi mosque row: Muslim organizations allege threats to mosque's legitimacy

DEHRADUN: In a new twist in the ongoing campaign led by Hindutva organizations demanding the demolition of a mosque in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, concerns have emerged from Muslim organizations. They fear that the administration may succumb to pressure to manipulate documents regarding the mosque's legitimacy.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Ishtiyak Ahmed, president of the Jama Masjid Committee in Uttarkashi, expressed deep concerns over potential external pressures influencing the administration's decisions.

"We are deeply concerned that external pressures could influence the administration's decisions," he stated. He further emphasized the mosque's legal standing, asserting, "Our mosque has legal standing, and we will not stand idly by while attempts are made to undermine it."

Following repeated demands from Hindu organizations, led by the Sanyukt Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Sangh, for the demolition of a 55-year-old mosque in Uttarkashi, Muslim petitioners sought protection from the High Court. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, the Nainital High Court instructed the state government to enforce strict law and order measures in and around the mosque area.

"We have approached the High Court seeking protection for the mosque," said President Ahmed. "Despite this, we remain steadfast in our demand for enhanced security measures," he added.

Conversely, the administration has resolutely dismissed the concerns raised by the Muslim groups. "There is no basis for such fears; we are committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all communities are treated fairly," stated Mukesh Ramola, the sub-divisional magistrate of Bhatwari.

"How can there be any tampering with the documents when they (mosque committee) have certified copies? If anyone interferes with the documents in the record room, a criminal case will be filed," stated SDM Ramola.

After the repititive demand of Hindu organisations led by The Sanyukt Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Sangh advocating for the demolition of a 55-year-old mosque in Uttarkashi, Muslim petitioners turned to the High Court for protection. Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the Nainital High Court directed the state government to ensure strict enforcement of law and order in and around the mosque area.

On November 22, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal reviewed a petition concerning the case. The bench issued directives to the state government and the Director General of Police, emphasizing the critical need to maintain peace and order in the region.

In a recent development, the Sanyukt Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Sangh, which has launched a campaign against a local mosque, held a masssive Mahapanchayat on Sunday. The event featured the firebrand MLA from Telangana, T. Raja Singh, along with other leaders from the VHP and BJP.

During the gathering, Raja urged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to adopt the strategies of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in addressing issues related to love and land 'jihad.'

In a surprising turn of events, the Mahapanchayat proceeded as planned, despite assurances from government counsel in the High Court that "no permission" had been granted for the gathering.