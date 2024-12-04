Foreign Secretary Misri to visit Dhaka in first trip by top Indian official since Yunus govt took over

NEW DELHI: Foreign secretary Vikram Misri is likely to visit Bangladesh on December 10. This will be the first visit to Dhaka by a senior Indian official since the interim government in Bangladesh was sworn in.
Though no official announcement has been made yet, Misri is expected to hold talks with Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin.
His visit also comes at a time when diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh are strained. The continued attacks on minorities and arrest of ISKCON members have made matters worse. It's not just the Indian government -- UK Parliamentarians and US President elect Donald Trump have also commented on the grave situation in the country.
The UK has issued a travel advisory for Bangladesh urging people to exercise caution as there is fear of terror attacks in the country targeting British nationals.
On Wednesday, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Delhi, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, said that mistreatment of minorities in Bangladesh was a reprehensible act.
Sources from Dhaka said that Bangladesh is likely to bring up the issue of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's continued stay in India.
Meanwhile, 75 members of ISKCON crossed into India through the Benapole check post on Wednesday morning after completing immigration procedures. Arrested member Chinmoy Das continues to be in Chittagong jail where his next hearing has been scheduled for January 2.