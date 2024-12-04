Foreign Secretary Misri to visit Dhaka in first trip by top Indian official since Yunus govt took over

NEW DELHI: Foreign secretary Vikram Misri is likely to visit Bangladesh on December 10. This will be the first visit to Dhaka by a senior Indian official since the interim government in Bangladesh was sworn in.

Though no official announcement has been made yet, Misri is expected to hold talks with Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin.

His visit also comes at a time when diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh are strained. The continued attacks on minorities and arrest of ISKCON members have made matters worse. It's not just the Indian government -- UK Parliamentarians and US President elect Donald Trump have also commented on the grave situation in the country.