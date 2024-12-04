Terrorists likely to carry out attacks in Bangladesh: UK in updated travel advisory

LONDON: The UK government has updated its travel advisory for its citizens travelling to Bangladesh amid violence against religious minorities in the country.

The travel advisory warned of possible terror attacks in the South Asian Nation.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) reviewed the 'Safety and Security' section of its advisory for Bangladesh on Tuesday evening.

“Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Bangladesh. Terrorist attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreign nationals, such as crowded areas, religious buildings and political rallies,” the FCDO said in the updated advisory.

It added that there are reports that people having contrary beliefs and lifestyles to those of Islam are being targeted in Bangladesh.