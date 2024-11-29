Interim government in Bangladesh must protect all minorities: India

NEW DELHI: India has reaffirmed its stand on the rising atrocities in Bangladesh and reached out to the interim government, requesting them to provide security to minorities.

“India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. Our position on the matter is clear - the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman Randhir Jaiswal on Friday.

India has said that it is concerned at the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation.