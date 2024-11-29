Nation

Interim government in Bangladesh must protect all minorities: India

India has said that it is concerned at the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation.
NEW DELHI: India has reaffirmed its stand on the rising atrocities in Bangladesh and reached out to the interim government, requesting them to provide security to minorities.

“India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. Our position on the matter is clear - the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman Randhir Jaiswal on Friday.

“These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggeration. ISKCON is a globally well-regarded organization with a strong record of social service. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities,” Jaiswal added.

Meanwhile, regarding the arrest of ISKCON member in Bangladesh Chinmoy Krishna Das, MEA has said that as far as cases against individuals are concerned, we have noted that legal processes are underway.

“We expect that these processes will deal with the case in a just, fair and transparent manner, ensuring full respect for the legal rights of all concerned,” Jaiswal added.

External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar has briefed PM Modi on Bangladesh. In a written reply to the Parliament on Friday, talking about violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, Jaishankar said that the primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the Government of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka continues to monitor the ground situation.

