Buzz on tough talk as Jaishankar meets Modi to discuss Bangladesh situation

NEW DELHI: Amid escalating tensions in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation.

There is speculation that Jaishankar may make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on Friday, if there are no disruptions.

In response to TNIE's query on the possibility of the government making a statement on the issue, Jaishankar said, “We haven’t decided anything yet.”

Sources said Jaishankar’s meeting with Modi lasted for 30 minutes. The meeting comes in the wake of the recent arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and rising attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, MoS for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said it is the responsibility of the Muhammad Yunus-led administration to protect the minorities. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he said New Delhi has expressed its concerns to Dhaka.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said officials of the foreign ministry will brief the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on Bangladesh on December 11.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concerns over the situation in Bangladesh but said she will go by the Centre’s decision.

In a relief to ISKCON, the Bangladesh High Court rejected a petition seeking its ban. The plea was moved after a lawyer was killed in a clash between security personnel and supporters of Chinmoy, who was earlier with ISKCON.