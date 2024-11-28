Mamata Banerjee backs centre amid outrage over ISKCON priest's arrest in Bangladesh

KOLKATA: Amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh over the arrest of ISKCON priest Shri Chinmoy Das, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed concerns and emphasised that since the matter pertains to another country, she will stand with the central government on the issue.
Banerjee clarified that the issue was for the central government to address and her state government would abide by its decision.
She told this outside the Legislative Assembly.
“Bangladesh is a different country. The government of India will look into it. We do not want any religion to be harmed. Since this concerns another country, the central government must take relevant action. We stand with them on this issue," she said.
The Bengal CM also mentioned that she had spoken with representatives of ISKCON on the matter.
Meanwhile, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday termed the incident “unfortunate" and said, “We can’t give a reaction to an international issue but the incident is unfortunate."
Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh’s national flag. His bail was denied by a Chittagong court and sent him to custody.
The arrest has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for his immediate release.
Meanwhile, a petition was filed by a lawyer on Wednesday demanding a ban on ISKCON in the country, calling it a “radical organisation" engaging in activities designed to provoke communal unrest.
India's Ministry of External Affairs voiced "deep concern" over the denial of bail to the monk and called on Bangladesh to safeguard its minority communities. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra affirmed, "We stand by the rightful position taken by the government on this matter." However, Opposition leaders criticised the government's response. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic efforts, remarking, "India's influence in its neighbourhood is waning. Why is the Prime Minister silent while Hindus in Bangladesh face persecution?"