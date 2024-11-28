Mamata Banerjee backs centre amid outrage over ISKCON priest's arrest in Bangladesh

KOLKATA: Amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh over the arrest of ISKCON priest Shri Chinmoy Das, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed concerns and emphasised that since the matter pertains to another country, she will stand with the central government on the issue.

Banerjee clarified that the issue was for the central government to address and her state government would abide by its decision.

She told this outside the Legislative Assembly.

“Bangladesh is a different country. The government of India will look into it. We do not want any religion to be harmed. Since this concerns another country, the central government must take relevant action. We stand with them on this issue," she said.

The Bengal CM also mentioned that she had spoken with representatives of ISKCON on the matter.