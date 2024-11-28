68 prominent Indians write to PM Modi expressing concern over atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: Sixty-eight prominent Indians including judges, bureaucrats, doctors and senior police officials have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing their concern over the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh as well as the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also again urged the Bangladesh government to prevent atrocities against Hindus and their places of worship.

"We are writing to express our deep concern regarding the increasing violence, discrimination and persecution being faced by the Hindu minority in Bangladesh. The systematic attacks against Hindus, their religious sites, their properties, and their very dignity are reaching unprecedented levels," wrote former Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir Shesh Paul Vaid in an official communiqué which had 68 prominent signatories from across India.

The letter also condemned the way in which ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das was denied bail and eventually sent to jail in Chittagong.

"The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das on fabricated sedition charges is particularly troubling. He was detained simply for organizing a peaceful protest against the ongoing atrocities and advocating for the rights of the Hindu community," the letter said.