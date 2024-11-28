Hindu American groups seek sanctions against Bangladesh over attacks on minorities

WASHINGTON: Condemning attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, several Hindu American groups have sought that US aid for the South Asian country be made contingent on its government taking measurable action to protect these populations.

Bangladesh's minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

Things took a turn for the worse this week after Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested in a sedition case.

He was later denied bail by a court, triggering protests by community members in various locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram.

Das was a member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and was recently expelled.

Vishva Hindu Parishad America (VHPA) president Ajay Shah said the news of Das' arrest, vandalism of Kali Mandir in Chittagong and the rising attacks on Hindus across Bangladesh are disconcerting.

"Is this the human rights legacy the Biden administration wants to be remembered for," he asked.

VHPA general secretary Amitabh Mittal said, "The silence of global media regarding the ongoing atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh is deafening. The recent arrest of an ISKCON priest and the violent attacks on Hindu temples underscore the alarming rise in religious intolerance."

These incidents are part of a "broader pattern of discrimination", he alleged.

"The lack of international condemnation only further emboldens the perpetrators and threatens the safety and freedom of minority communities in Bangladesh," Mittal said.

In an open letter to President-elect Donald Trump, Hindus for America First (HFAF) recommended halting US funding for projects in Bangladesh tied to Beijing's ambitions and prioritising initiatives that benefit America and its allies directly.