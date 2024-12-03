Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over breach of its mission in Agartala, suspends consular services

DHAKA: Amid escalating tensions between India and Bangladesh, following allegations of atrocities against minorities—particularly after members of ISKCON were arrested and alleged vandalism of its mission in the Indian state of Tripura reports emerged of the Indian High Commissioner, Pranay Verma, being summoned to Dhaka.

Verma met Bangladesh’s Acting Foreign Secretary, Riaz Hamidullah, in Dhaka on Tuesday.

"He (Verma) came as he was asked to come when we conveyed him our concerns," a Foreign Ministry official briefly said.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, High Commissioner Verma described it as a routine discussion. "We share a wide-ranging, multi-faceted relationship, and we are committed to building a positive, stable, and constructive partnership. Our interdependencies are numerous," he said.