Khalistani terrorist opens fire at SAD's Sukhbir Badal outside Golden Temple, party demands judicial probe

According to sources, the incident occurred around 9:30 am when Chaura, just a few meters away from Badal, drew a pistol and attempted to shoot him. However, security personnel in plain clothes overpowered Chaura before he could fire. The bullet hit a wall.

Police officers Jasbir Singh and Parminder Singh helped overpower Chaura, preventing any harm. Chaura was arrested at the scene, and the weapon was recovered. A case has been registered against him.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed that a detailed security deployment was in place, with 175 plainclothes police personnel on duty, led by an AIG-level officer.

Bhullar credited the timely intervention of the police personnel, including Rashpal Singh, who identified Chaura and followed him as he attempted to fire at Badal. "We will conduct a thorough investigation to cover all angles," Bhullar said, adding that the situation was swiftly brought under control.

Special DGP (Law and Order, Punjab) Arpit Shukla said that the SAD chief is under Z-plus security, with protection from both Punjab Police and central forces. He said the incident was thwarted as there was a huge deployment of police force in and around the temple.

"Badal had gone to do sewa at golden temple at 8.45 AM he reached and at 9.30 AM, Chaura appeared their with weapon and due to the alertness of the police officers present their this attempt to kill Badal was foiled, as huge deployment of police force in and around golden temple in plain clothes," Shukla said.