Nitish may review prohibition law as women flag poor implementation

PATNA: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who had imposed prohibition in the state on the demand of women may consider reviewing the prohibition law in view of reports of a large number of them considering that liquor ban is doing more harm to them than benefiting them.

These women are set to raise the demand during Nitish’s proposed march from December 15. Sources said that women, who are considered to be core voters of the JD(U), have already expressed their concern over the poor implementation of the prohibition law and flourishing trade of bootlegging across the state.

“We will place our demand before the CM during his yatra. We are of the view that either the law should be strictly enforced or it should be scrapped,” said Tetaria Devi, a resident of Raghopur-Fatehpur in Vaishali. Incidentally Raghopur is the assembly constituency of RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.