Nitish may review prohibition law as women flag poor implementation

PATNA: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who had imposed prohibition in the state on the demand of women may consider reviewing the prohibition law in view of reports of a large number of them considering that liquor ban is doing more harm to them than benefiting them.
These women are set to raise the demand during Nitish’s proposed march from December 15. Sources said that women, who are considered to be core voters of the JD(U), have already expressed their concern over the poor implementation of the prohibition law and flourishing trade of bootlegging across the state.
“We will place our demand before the CM during his yatra. We are of the view that either the law should be strictly enforced or it should be scrapped,” said Tetaria Devi, a resident of Raghopur-Fatehpur in Vaishali. Incidentally Raghopur is the assembly constituency of RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.
Nitish had imposed complete prohibition in Bihar in April 2016 but he has been greeted with bouquets and brickbats subsequently. The main opposition party, RJD, which was sharing power with Nitish’s JD (U) at that time had also been sharp critic of the liquor ban, particularly due to the poor enforcement of the law like smuggling of quantities into the state and also a number of hooch tragedies, caused by consumption of spurious liquor available at cheaper price.
Union minister and HAM founder Jitan Ram Manjhi has been pressing for allowing consumption of liquor in small quantities by tweaking the prohibition law. Former poll strategist and founder of newly formed Jan Suraaj Party Prashant Kishor had already promised that his party would abolish prohibition law within one hour if it came to power after the assembly election.
“Currently, Bihar incurs a loss of Rs 20,000 crore each year due to the liquor ban. For Bihar to achieve a world-class education system, an investment of `5 lakh crore is required in the next 10 years. Once the liquor ban is lifted, that money will be dedicated solely to establishing a new education system,” Kishor said recently.
The Patna High Court had also recently criticised the prohibition law, calling it a tool for government officials to make money and for promoting unauthorised trade. The HC made strong remarks while overturning the demotion of an inspector accused of negligence in enforcing the prohibition law.