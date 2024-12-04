Uttarkashi mosque row: High-level committee to investigate documents amidst escalating tensions

DEHRADUN: A high-level committee has been constituted by the administration to investigate the documents of a mosque in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, which has been at the center of a controversy surrounding its legitimacy.

The move comes as tensions escalate in the region, with right-wing groups, including the Bajrang Dal, threatening to launch a protest against the mosque. According to official sources, the committee will thoroughly examine the documents related to the mosque to determine its legitimacy.

Official sources revealed, a committee has been established to investigate the matter under the directives of District Magistrate Dr Meharban Singh Bisht. The committee comprises the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) as the chairperson, along with the Chief Animal Husbandry Officer and the Executive Officer of the municipality as members.

A committee headed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Bhatwari, Mukesh Chand Ramola has been investigating the ownership of the land on which a mosque in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, is built. The committee had issued notices to nine people listed as account holders of the land, only to discover that three of them had passed away over eight years ago.

In a recent development, the surviving account holders and their dependents have submitted a joint response and copies of documents to the administration, in a bid to establish the legitimacy of the mosque's construction, SDM Bhatwari, Mukesh Chand Ramola told The New Indian Express.

"The account holders have provided the necessary documents, which are being scrutinized by the committee," SDM Ramola told this daily, adding, he said, "We are examining the documents and a decision will be taken based on the findings."

"The formation of this committee is a crucial step towards addressing encroachments in the area," said a spokesperson for the district administration. "We are committed to ensuring that all regulations are followed and that public spaces are preserved."

Officials have emphasized that the committee's investigation will be conducted with fairness and impartiality. "We are committed to ensuring that all voices are heard and that justice prevails," a spokesperson stated, aiming to reassure the community during this contentious period. The situation remains closely monitored as tensions continue to rise.