'What he did wasn't right': Khalistani terrorist's wife as blame game continues over Badal assassination bid

CHANDIGARH: Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Narain Singh Chaura told his wife he was attending an anniversary at the Golden Temple before leaving for Amritsar where he attempted to kill Shiromani Akali Dal President and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

After Chaura was arrested in Amritsar, his wife Jasmeet Kaur remained calm as police carried out a search at their house. "My husband got up early today and left the house around 5.45 am. He told me he had to attend a death anniversary at the Golden Temple," Kaur said.

She said, "I don't think what he did was right. He had been earlier been lodged in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur jails as many cases had been registered against him."

Kaur further said that her husband would invariably go to mark his presence at birth and death anniversaries of ex-militants.

Police from the Dera Baba Nanak police station in Gurdaspur district reached his house an hour after the assassination attempt and seized several pen drives, diaries and documents.

Locals in Dera Baba Nanak, where Chaura is presently staying, know him, but after the incident everyone is tight-lipped. His native village, Chaura Bajwa, is just three kilometers away from Dera Baba Nanak. The villagers recall that Chaura’s family left the village after the 1988 floods and never returned.

A villager said that Chaura is a soft-spoken person. "We knew of his reputation as a militant, but he never discussed his past with anybody," he added.

Meanwhile, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh strongly condemned the incident. He demanded that the state government probe the matter thoroughly to expose the miscreants and their motive behind it. He said it was an attack on a person who was undergoing 'sewa' at the Golden Temple complex, awarded by the Akal Takht.