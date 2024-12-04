With hours left for swearing-in, suspense continues over Shinde's participation in Maharashtra govt

With only a few hours left for the swearing-in of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively, there is no clarity over whether caretaker CM Eknath Shinde will be sworn in as the other DCM.
In a press conference on Wednesday, Shinde clarified that he has happily extended his support to Fadnavis as Maharashtra CM and the new Mahayuti government, but refused to confirm whether he would be part of the new government as DCM. He said he needs time to think over it and will take a decision after consulting his supporters.
On the other hand, Fadnavis said that he wants Shinde in his government. He said all three leaders of the Mahayuti worked together in the government with a larger goal so he is hopeful that Shinde will be also sworn in as DCM.
Sources said Shinde in his meeting with Fadnavis said that he would like to be sworn in as DCM, but should be given the home ministry and there should not be any interference in his ministry as well.
“The list of probable ministers from the Shiv Sena has been handed over to Fadnavis. He has taken the list but told Shinde that he will speak with the BJP top leadership and get back on conceding the home ministry and giving portfolios to Shiv Sena MLAs,” said a source in the Shiv Sena requesting anonymity.
Shiv Sena MLA and former minister Uday Samant said that they are requesting Shinde to be part of the new government. “We are hopeful that Shinde will listen to us and be part of the government,” Samant added.
On a lighter mode, Ajit Pawar said he does not know about Eknath Shinde, but he is going to take oath as DCM on December 5 at Azad Maidan. Shinde quickly responded saying Ajit Pawar has a habit of taking oath in the early morning and evening as well therefore he has no issue this time too.
Sources in the BJP are confident that Shinde will join the new Mahayuti government as DCM. “There is pressure over Shinde by his own MLAs and former ministers to be part of the new government. The BJP is offering the urban development and revenue ministry instead of home ministry, so we are confident that he will accept the deal. Shinde is reluctant but he will take a positive decision,” said a BJP leader.