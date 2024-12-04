With hours left for swearing-in, suspense continues over Shinde's participation in Maharashtra govt

With only a few hours left for the swearing-in of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively, there is no clarity over whether caretaker CM Eknath Shinde will be sworn in as the other DCM.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Shinde clarified that he has happily extended his support to Fadnavis as Maharashtra CM and the new Mahayuti government, but refused to confirm whether he would be part of the new government as DCM. He said he needs time to think over it and will take a decision after consulting his supporters.

On the other hand, Fadnavis said that he wants Shinde in his government. He said all three leaders of the Mahayuti worked together in the government with a larger goal so he is hopeful that Shinde will be also sworn in as DCM.

Sources said Shinde in his meeting with Fadnavis said that he would like to be sworn in as DCM, but should be given the home ministry and there should not be any interference in his ministry as well.