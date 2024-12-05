CJI administers oath of office to Justice Manmohan as SC judge; strength in SC rises to 33

NEW DELHI: The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday administered the oath of office to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan as a judge of the Supreme Court, taking the strength of the SC to 33, out of a sanctioned of 34, including the CJI.

In a private swearing-in ceremony held in the apex court premises, Justice Manmohan was administered an oath of office by the CJI.

Justice Manmohan has been serving as the Chief Justice of Delhi HC since September 2024. Before that, he also served as its Acting Chief Justice for a year since September 2023.

Five days after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation of Delhi High Court's Chief Justice Manmohan as a judge of the Supreme Court, the Centre on December 03, Tuesday, cleared and notified his name for it.

Minister of State, Ministry of Law and Justice (independent charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal, posting on X , wrote, "In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Manmohan, Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India."