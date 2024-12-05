CJI administers oath of office to Justice Manmohan as SC judge; strength in SC rises to 33

NEW DELHI: The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday administered the oath of office to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan as a judge of the Supreme Court, taking the strength of the SC to 33, out of a sanctioned of 34, including the CJI.
In a private swearing-in ceremony held in the apex court premises, Justice Manmohan was administered an oath of office by the CJI.
Justice Manmohan has been serving as the Chief Justice of Delhi HC since September 2024. Before that, he also served as its Acting Chief Justice for a year since September 2023.
Five days after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation of Delhi High Court's Chief Justice Manmohan as a judge of the Supreme Court, the Centre on December 03, Tuesday, cleared and notified his name for it.
Minister of State, Ministry of Law and Justice (independent charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal, posting on X , wrote, "In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Manmohan, Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India."
After his swearing-in as judge of the top court, the working strength of the top court rose to 33, one short of the sanctioned strength of 34, which includes the Chief Justice of India (CJI).
Meanwhile, Justice Vibhu Bakhru has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, after Justice Manmohan was elevated to the Supreme Court as a judge.
The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on November 28, 2024, Thursday, deliberated on and discussed the names of Chief Justices and senior puisne Judges of the High Courts eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court.
"Justice Manmohan was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Delhi on March 13, 2008, and has been functioning as the Chief Justice of that High Court since 29th September 2024," the Collegium said.
"Justice Manmohan stands at Sl. No. 2 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges and he is the senior-most Judge in the High Court of Delhi. While recommending his name, the Collegium has taken into consideration the fact that, at present, the Bench of Supreme Court is represented by only one Judge from the High Court of Delhi," an official release of the Supreme Court said.
The Supreme Court Collegium has, therefore, unanimously recommended that Justice Manmohan be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India.
Justice Manmohan was born in Delhi on December 17, 1962. He did his schooling from Modern School, Barakhamba Road. He received his B.A. (Hons.) in History from the Hindu College of the University of Delhi. Attended Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, received his LL.B. in 1987, and enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in the same year, as per Court's website.
Practiced primarily in Supreme Court and High Court of Delhi in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Taxation, Arbitration, Trademark and Service litigation. Justice Manmohan served as a Senior Panel Advocate for the Government of India in the High Court of Delhi and Supreme Court of India.
Justice Manmohan was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Delhi on March 13, 2008, and as Permanent Judge on December 17, 2009. He was appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on November 9, 2023. He was appointed as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on September 29, 2024.