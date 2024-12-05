Protests erupt in Bihar over atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

Patna: Processions and protest marches erupted in Bihar on Thursday in support of minority Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists who were being subjected to torture in Bangladesh after the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government.
The protesters have demanded immediate intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rescue the Bangladeshi Hindus.
The reports of sit-in protests and marches poured in from Nalanda, Purnea, Katihar, Rohtas, Begusarai and many other districts.
In Nalanda, a sit-in protest was organised under the aegis of Rashtriya Bharatiya Samaj. District coordinator of Rashtriya Bhartiya Samaj Satish Kumar said that the atrocities against the minorities in Bangladesh should be stopped immediately. He also demanded the unconditional release of ISKCON priest Krisha Das from jail.
In Katihar, protest marches were taken out under the banner of Sarv Hindu Samaj.
Later a delegation of Sarv Hindu Samaj met the district magistrate and handed over a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu. Similarly, protest marches were also held in Rohtas district under the aegis of Rashtriya Bharatiya Samaj.
Meanwhile, Girindra Mohan Mishra, national president of Mag Dharma Sansad, said that his organisation was ready to help 11,000 Hindus if they were evacuated from Bangladesh and brought to India.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Mishra said that he was getting information from Bangladesh about the atrocities being committed against the Hindus.
On Wednesday, union minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh said the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh reflected that the interim government of the neighbouring country was in the 'clutches' of fundamentalists' and sought the intervention of the United Nations in the matter.
Condemning the arrest of a Hindu leader in Bangladesh, Giriraj said that such attacks were against humanity. The Bangladesh interim government is headed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.