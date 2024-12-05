Protests erupt in Bihar over atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

Patna: Processions and protest marches erupted in Bihar on Thursday in support of minority Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists who were being subjected to torture in Bangladesh after the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government.

The protesters have demanded immediate intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rescue the Bangladeshi Hindus.

The reports of sit-in protests and marches poured in from Nalanda, Purnea, Katihar, Rohtas, Begusarai and many other districts.

In Nalanda, a sit-in protest was organised under the aegis of Rashtriya Bharatiya Samaj. District coordinator of Rashtriya Bhartiya Samaj Satish Kumar said that the atrocities against the minorities in Bangladesh should be stopped immediately. He also demanded the unconditional release of ISKCON priest Krisha Das from jail.