ISRO successfully launches European Space Agency's Proba-3 eclipse-creating mission

CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Orgaisation (ISRO) has successfully launched the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 mission. The launch occurred as scheduled on Thursday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, using the highly reliable PSLV-XL rocket. This was the world's first precision formation-flying mission.

The PSLV-XL (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-XL) executed the launch flawlessly, transporting the Proba-3 twin-satellite system into its intended highly elliptical orbit approximately 18 minutes after liftoff.

Proba-3 is a unique mission consisting of two spacecraft designed to fly in precise formation within millimetres. This cutting-edge capability will enable the mission’s primary scientific objective of creating artificial solar eclipses in space to study the Sun’s faint corona, the outermost layer of its atmosphere. By blocking the Sun’s fiery disk, Proba-3’s “Occulter” spacecraft will cast a shadow onto its companion “Coronagraph” spacecraft, allowing uninterrupted observation of the corona—an environment that is a million times fainter than the Sun itself.

“By lining up with the Sun, one spacecraft will cast a precisely controlled shadow onto another, to cover the Sun’s brilliant disc entirely, so that the million-times-fainter solar corona will become visible for sustained observation,” explained Damien Galano, Proba-3’s mission manager. “This will either work or it won’t. That is the challenge we have set ourselves.”

The twin satellites will be separated by 150 meters in orbit, and their precise alignment will allow continuous solar observation for up to six hours during each 19-hour orbit. The system’s accuracy—down to a single millimetre—is unparalleled and represents a breakthrough in satellite formation flying.