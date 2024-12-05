SC may review orders barring HCs from hearing coal allocation cases

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday said it would consider pleas seeking modification of its earlier orders that barred high courts from hearing appeals against trial court orders passed in cases related to alleged illegal coal block allocations.

The apex court passed two orders between 2014 and 2017 restricting the accused from approaching the high court and had directed that appeals against trial court proceedings in the coal scam cases could only be filed in the top court.

The intent behind the orders was to expedite trial processes by preventing delays and to stall proceedings by the accused seeking relief in high courts.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar was considering pleas that urged it to modify the orders saying the Delhi High Court, being the appellate court, be allowed to deal with pleas arising out of trial court orders in coal scam cases.