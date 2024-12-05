'Terrorism unacceptable, two-state solution key': Jaishankar on Israel-Palestine war in Rajya Sabha

Responding to TMC MP Saket Gokhle, who asked about India's position on a ban imposed by the Israeli government on the UN aid agency UNRWA and how India is sending aid to Palestine, Jaishankar said the government has stood by its decision to send humanitarian aid and it has just released the latest tranche of support to the UNRWA.

He further asked that India always supported a two-state solution and in the UN, India abstained on a resolution against Israeli illegal settlement in the West Bank.

What is India's position on the illegal settlement made by Israel in the West Bank in Palestine," Gokhale asked.

"Regarding the two-state solution, we supported the two-state solution. We have been public and unambiguous about that. There should be no cause for confusion regarding a two-state solution," Jaishankar answered.

He reiterated that the wording of resolutions is important for deciding to support them.