ICC issues arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu, former defence minister Gallant and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif

THE HAGUE: The International Criminal Court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Hamas's military chief Mohammed Deif.

"The Chamber issued warrants of arrest for two individuals, Mr Benjamin Netanyahu and Mr Yoav Gallant, for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest," the ICC said in a statement.

The ICC's move theoretically limits the movement of Netanyahu, as any of the court's 124 national members would be obliged to arrest him on their territory.

Human rights groups and Hamas welcomed the move.

The warrants against both sides “break through the perception that certain individuals are beyond the reach of the law,” the associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch, Balkees Jarrah, said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu is now officially a wanted man," said Amnesty Secretary General Agnes Callamard.

"This step represents a significant historical precedent and a correction to a long history of injustice against our people, alongside the concerning disregard for the heinous violations our people have endured over 76 years of fascist occupation," Hamas said in a statement.

"We call on the ICC to expand its scale of accountability to include all the occupation criminal leaders, ministers, and fascist military officers, who have perpetrated atrocities against our Palestinian people and committed the most heinous acts of killing, terrorism and starvation known to modern history," Hamas added, though it refused to comment on the warrant against its military chief Deif.

Israel said in early August it had killed Deif in an air strike in southern Gaza in July, but Hamas has not confirmed his death. The court said it had issued the arrest warrant as the prosecutor had not been able to determine whether or not Deif was dead.

The unprecedented move drew a furious reaction from Netanyahu, who denounced it as "anti-semitic."

"Israel rejects with disgust the absurd and false actions and accusations made against it," he said.

Israel's closest allies, including the United States, also denounced the warrants against the Israeli politicians.

The court said it had found "reasonable grounds" to believe Netanyahu and Gallant bore "criminal responsibility" for the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare, as well as the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.

The ICC said the pair were also criminally responsible "for the war crime of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population".

The court alleged both men "intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of objects indispensable to their survival", including food, water, medicine, fuel, and electricity.

Regarding the war crime of starvation, it said the "lack of food, water, electricity and fuel, and specific medical supplies, created conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of part of the civilian population in Gaza".

This resulted in civilian deaths including of children, due to malnutrition and dehydration, the court charged.

It said it had not yet determined if "all elements of the crime against humanity of extermination were met," the court said.

However, judges did say there were reasonable grounds to believe that the crime against humanity of murder had been committed in relation to these victims.

Washington denounced the warrants against Israel.

"We remain deeply concerned by the Prosecutor's rush to seek arrest warrants and the troubling process errors that led to this decision," said a National Security Council spokesperson.