Agriculture minister Shivraj Chouhan assures MSP for all farm produce amid farmers' Delhi march

After his remarks, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked him to place on record the documents to substantiate his claim, which Chouhan agreed to.

"They have never honoured the farmers and never gave a serious consideration to farmers' demands for remunerative prices. I want to assure the house through you that since 2019 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to calculate the minimum support price by giving 50 per cent profit on cost of production to farmers," the minister claimed.

He also claimed the Modi government is already giving remunerative prices to farmers, saying that paddy wheat, jowar, soyabean were being purchased at 50 per cent above the cost of production from three years ago.

He also cited intervention in changing export duties and prices whenever rates of commodities fall.

Asked by Congress member Jairam Ramesh on his thoughts on MSP, Chouhan said, "I have a clear thought about MSP. We will fix MSP at more than 50 per cent profit and purchase the produce of farmers too."

He added, "You did not purchase the farmers' produce, we will purchase that and fix higher MSP. When Congress was in power, they never purchased farmers' produce at MSP and farmers shed tears of blood, but for me 'kisan ki sewa' is like 'bhagwan ki pooja'."