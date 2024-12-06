Firing of tear gas shells on farmers condemnable, govt should accept their demands: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday condemned the firing of tear gas shells on farmers to stop them from coming to Delhi and asked the government to immediately accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP.

Protesting farmers on Friday suspended for the day their foot march to Delhi after some of them suffered injuries due to tear gas shells at the Punjab-Haryana border.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said farmers want to come to Delhi to put forward their demands before the government and express their pain.

"Firing tear gas shells on them and trying to stop them in various ways is condemnable. The government should listen to their demands and problems seriously," the former Congress chief said.