Test track of India's 1st Hyperloop completed at IIT-Madras, trial run sees success: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: India has taken a significant step toward embracing the futuristic Hyperloop era, aiming to revolutionise train transportation with ultra-high-speed systems.

After years of collaborative and sustained efforts, India’s first Hyperloop test track was completed on Thursday at IIT-Madras’ Discovery Campus in Thaiyur, Tamil Nadu. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the milestone on his ‘X’ handle, celebrating this achievement as a testament to innovation and technological advancement in the country.

The project is a result of a strategic partnership between Indian Railways (IR), IIT-Madras, the Avishkar Hyperloop team, and the startup TurTr, incubated at IIT-Madras. The test track, spanning 410 meters and built using over 400 tons of steel, is a critical step in demonstrating the feasibility of this cutting-edge transportation technology in India.

Hyperloop technology basically represents a groundbreaking mode of transportation where high-speed trains travel through near-vacuum tubes, drastically reducing air resistance and enabling speeds that rival those of aeroplanes.