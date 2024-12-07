First day, first boycott by Aghadi lawmakers

MUMBAI: Opposition MLA's in the Maharashtra assembly refused to take part in the newly elected BJP government's swearing ceremony alleging EVM rigging that resulted in Mahayuti winning such historic numbers of seats.

According to Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray, "BJP won 132 seats while Mahayuti won a landslide 235 seats in state polls only by rigging the EVM. We have raised our concern to the Election Commission of India."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that MVA is doing injustice to their voters. He asked why didn't the Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged EVM rigging when the opposition won 31 seats in the Lok Sabha elections were NDA had only won 17 seats.

"After losing badly in Lok Sabha polls, we went to the people again and took some corrective measures, and launched several welfare schemes that helped us to get the massive mandate," said Pawar.