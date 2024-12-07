Stand with Muslims on Waqf issue, opposition Christian MPs tell church body

NEW DELHI: Christians should take an in-principle stand on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as it affects the rights of minorities as enshrined in the Constitution, MPs from the community are learnt to have told the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI).

The CBCI, the apex body of Catholics in India, had called a meeting of all Christian MPs in Delhi on December 3.

It was attended by around 20 MPs, most of them from opposition parties.

Trinamool Congress's (TMC) parliamentary party leader Derek O'Brien, Congress MPs Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose and Anto Antony, and CPI(M) MP John Brittas were among those who attended the meeting, while Union minister George Kurian joined the deliberations later, a source who was present at the meeting told PTI.

CBCI president Archbishop Andrews chaired the meeting, which was held after decades.

The CBCI, meanwhile, said in a statement that the meeting was an informal Christmas gathering.

"The meeting, which took place on December 3, 2024, was called for informal sharing and discussion among Christian MPs from various political parties and the CBCI. The gathering concluded with a Christmas dinner, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and festive cheer," it said.

"The CBCI emphasises that this meeting was not a formal conference or a politically-motivated event, but rather an opportunity for Christian MPs to come together and celebrate the true spirit of Christmas," it added.

An MP who was present at the deliberations, however, questioned why an agenda was circulated if it was not a formal meeting.

The meeting's agenda included the role of Christian MPs in supporting and protecting the community and its rights, increasing attacks and threats against minorities, especially Christians, and the misuse of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) to target Christian institutions.

The source said a senior opposition MP suggested that the community leadership should also highlight "positive points, the important role being played by the community today" and "not just be only reactive to negative news".