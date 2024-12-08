Delhi chalo: Haryana police fire teargas at farmers as they near barricades at Sambhu border

CHANDIGARH: A group of 101 farmers will resume their foot march to Delhi from their protest site at the Shambhu border today to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

However, after walking for a few metres, they were stopped at the barricading by Haryana Police.

Haryana Police asked the farmers to show them the requisite permission to take out the foot march.

They also fired tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers as they near multi-layer barricades.

Their earlier attempt on Friday was also halted when security personnel fired tear gas at the border, leaving several protesters injured.

The farmers had been trying to move toward the national capital but temporarily suspended their efforts following the confrontation.