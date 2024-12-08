MVA need not fret over poll defeat; people not enthused by Mahayuti victory: Sharad Pawar

Pawar, however, noted that in the 1980s, when his own party was reduced to just six MLAs following defections, he still became the Leader of the Opposition for a year, followed by Mrinal Gore and Nihal Ahmed as the Opposition decided to rotate the post.

To a question about the row over a wad of Rs 500 notes being found in the Rajya Sabha, Pawar, himself a member of the Upper House, said there should be a probe as to how the bundle made its way to the seat of an MP (Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi) who is an established and renowned lawyer.

Pawar said the comparison between votes polled and seats won by political parties in Maharashtra assembly polls was surprising.

"Congress polled 80 lakh votes and won 15 seats while Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena bagged 79 lakh votes and emerged victorious on 57 seats," he said. Ajit Pawar's NCP polled 58 lakh votes and won 41 seats, whereas the NCP (SP) secured 72 lakh votes and won only ten seats, he said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that as a senior leader, Pawar shouldn't mislead the country.

"You will come out of this if you accept defeat. I expect you to give your colleagues advice on introspection," he stated on X.