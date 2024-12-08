Six BNP members submit memorandum to IHC Dhaka, urges boycott of Indian goods

Earlier, Bangladesh police prevented the BNP members from continuing a protest march near the IHC.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi condemned the Indian government and media for attempting to disrupt religious harmony in Bangladesh through false and misleading campaigns.

He also said that they suspected India of facilitating the return of Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, BNP members have been urging Bangladeshi nationals to abstain from using Indian products.

“The BNP has been urging people in Bangladesh to abstain from using Indian products. Recently one of the BNP leaders also burnt saris from India that some of their family women were earlier using,” Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah told this newspaper.

Meanwhile, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will be on an official visit to Dhaka tomorrow and will have foreign office consultations with his counterpart.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain again stressed the need of improving relations with India.