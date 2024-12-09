India, Bangladesh foreign secretaries hold first high-level meet since Hasina's ouster; discuss 'attack on minorities'

DHAKA: India on Monday expressed concerns over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh and its desire for a "positive, constructive and mutually beneficial" relationship with the neighbour as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held high-level talks with his counterpart in Dhaka.

In the first high-level visit by an Indian official since August 5 when prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted and fled to India, Misri said he had a "frank, candid and constructive exchange of views" with Foreign Secretary Mohammad Jashim Uddin here.

"I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities. We also discussed some regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious and diplomatic properties," Misri told reporters.

"I emphasized that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh," he said.

Misri said their talks allowed both sides to take stock of bilateral relations.

"We have always seen in the past, and we continue to see in the future, this relationship as people-centric, and people-oriented relationship, one that has the benefit of all the people, as its central motivational force," he said.

The close ties between India and Bangladesh came under severe strain after Hasina was forced to leave the country in the face of a massive anti-government protest in August.