India calls for peaceful, inclusive Syrian-led process as rebels capture power

India has emphasised the importance of a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Syria following the Islamist rebels' recent capture of power. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on Monday underscoring the necessity for all parties to prioritise the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria during this critical juncture.
"We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of ongoing developments," the MEA said, noting India's concern about the fast-evolving scenario in the region. The statement advocated for a Syrian-led political process that is both peaceful and inclusive, respecting the aspirations and interests of all sections of Syrian society.
The MEA reassured that the Indian embassy in Damascus remains vigilant and is maintaining close contact with the Indian community in Syria to ensure their safety and security.
The situation in Syria has escalated dramatically as Syrian rebels entered Damascus on Sunday, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee, ending over two decades of rule. Russia has granted asylum to Assad and his family, confirmed by Kremlin sources, citing humanitarian reasons.
The rebels announced that they had entered Damascus and taken control of the Saydnaya Military Prison, a notorious site north of the capital. They declared the city liberated from Bashar al-Assad's rule, sharing a message on Telegram that called for a new, free Syria, inviting displaced Syrians around the world to return.
On December 6, the Indian government had issued a travel advisory urging nationals to avoid Syria due to the rapidly deteriorating security situation.
The Ministry of External Affairs recommended Indian citizens in Syria to contact the Indian Embassy in Damascus for updates, using the emergency helpline and email. (ID hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in) Those able to leave were advised to do so on the earliest available commercial flights, while others were urged to take extreme care and limit their movements. The advisory also emphasized the importance of staying informed and prioritizing safety.