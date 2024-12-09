India calls for peaceful, inclusive Syrian-led process as rebels capture power

India has emphasised the importance of a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Syria following the Islamist rebels' recent capture of power. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on Monday underscoring the necessity for all parties to prioritise the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria during this critical juncture.

"We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of ongoing developments," the MEA said, noting India's concern about the fast-evolving scenario in the region. The statement advocated for a Syrian-led political process that is both peaceful and inclusive, respecting the aspirations and interests of all sections of Syrian society.

The MEA reassured that the Indian embassy in Damascus remains vigilant and is maintaining close contact with the Indian community in Syria to ensure their safety and security.