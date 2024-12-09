Manipur government lifts mobile internet ban in nine districts

Guwahati: The Manipur government on Monday lifted the temporary suspension of internet services in nine districts affected by the ethnic violence recently.
State government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its possible co-relation with the general operation of internet services, decided to lift all forms of temporary suspension of internet and data services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam and Pherzawl districts.
“Under the power conferred as per Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to revoke all forms of temporary suspension of internet and data services…with immediate effect,” an order of the home department read.
The state government requested all internet users to refrain from any activities which might pose a threat to the law and order situation in the state.
The government said such a situation might warrant temporary suspension of the internet services in the future.
Internet services – both mobile and broadband – were suspended on November 16 in the nine districts after the Imphal valley witnessed widespread violence with protestors torching and attacking the houses and properties of several legislators.
The violence broke out after the bodies of three of six missing women and children from Jiribam, killed allegedly after abduction by the Kuki militants, were recovered.
Later, when the violence ebbed, the government had restored broadband internet services but conditionally. However, the mobile internet ban continued.
An Imphal valley-based organisation called the Federation of Civil Societies Manipur, had on Sunday urged the government to restore the services, highlighting how life without the internet impacted economic and social sectors.
According to the organisation, the ban had severely affected local entrepreneurs, professionals, businesses, students and healthcare services.