Manipur government lifts mobile internet ban in nine districts

The state government requested all internet users to refrain from any activities which might pose a threat to the law and order situation in the state.

The government said such a situation might warrant temporary suspension of the internet services in the future.

Internet services – both mobile and broadband – were suspended on November 16 in the nine districts after the Imphal valley witnessed widespread violence with protestors torching and attacking the houses and properties of several legislators.

The violence broke out after the bodies of three of six missing women and children from Jiribam, killed allegedly after abduction by the Kuki militants, were recovered.

Later, when the violence ebbed, the government had restored broadband internet services but conditionally. However, the mobile internet ban continued.

An Imphal valley-based organisation called the Federation of Civil Societies Manipur, had on Sunday urged the government to restore the services, highlighting how life without the internet impacted economic and social sectors.

According to the organisation, the ban had severely affected local entrepreneurs, professionals, businesses, students and healthcare services.