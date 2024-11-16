Three bodies found near Assam-Manipur border suspected to be of missing persons, tension builds up

GUWAHATI: Three bodies suspected to be of six persons missing from Jiribam district were found near the confluence of the Jiri river and Barak river along the Manipur-Assam border, officials said on Saturday.

The bodies of a woman and two children were found around 16 km from Borobekra in Jiribam district on Friday night from where the six persons went missing on Monday, officials in Jiribam district told PTI.

According to the officials, the bodies are yet to be identified, and they were sent to Assam’s Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem on Friday evening.

The six persons – all Meiteis – were reported missing from Manipur’s Jiribam district on Monday. Jiribam shares its border with Assam’s Cachar district of which Silchar is the headquarters.

The news of the recovery of the bodies came at a time when various organisations as well as political parties are mounting pressure on the state government to rescue the six, allegedly abducted by the militants.

Following the missing incident, 13 civil society organisations conducted a shutdown in the Imphal valley last Wednesday, demanding government intervention to secure the release of the six persons.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh held a meeting with senior ministers on Friday night to discuss the situation after the news of the recovery of the bodies, officials told PTI.

Meanwhile, as news of the recovery of three bodies spread across Imphal Valley, tension rose in all five districts with state authorities declaring a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)