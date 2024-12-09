SC seeks details on property burnt, asks Manipur government to file action taken report

NEW DELHI: Nineteen months after a brutal and horrific ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-zo communities erupted in Manipur, the Supreme Court on Monday sought a sealed cover report from the state government regarding the properties burnt, looted, trespassed and encroached upon, along with the details of name and address of the owner and who is occupying it at the moment.

A two-judge bench of CJI Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said the state government’s report hall also apprised it as to what steps it had already taken or would take to prosecute the accused persons who have trespassed, destroyed, burnt, looted, and encroached upon properties during the violence period.

In August 2023, the then CJI D Y Chandrachud-led bench set up a committee led by Justice Gita Mittal (retd) to supervise “diverse aspects of a humanitarian nature” in Manipur.

During the hearing on Monday, the top court asked the Manipur state government to respond to the issue of releasing funds for temporary and permanent housing as flagged by Justice Gita Mittal Committee. While asking senior advocate Vibha Makhija, representing the Justice Gita Mittal Committee, as to whether the Committee has been able to prepare a list of properties that have been destroyed, the apex fixed the matter for further hearing after January 20, 2025.

Makhija confirmed that a list was in place. Accordingly, CJI Khanna directed the Manipur government to submit three lists to the court. Pleas sought directions for restoration of peace for the perpetrators.