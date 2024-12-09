'Stop attack on Hindus': India talks tough as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visits Bangladesh, meets Yunus

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who visited Dhaka on Monday on the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin, raised the issue of attacks on Hindus during the discussions.

"We discussed some regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious and diplomatic properties. We expect, overall, a constructive approach on all these issues by the Bangladesh authorities, and we look forward to moving the relationship forward in a positive, forward-looking, and constructive direction," said Misri who also called on the Chief Adviser of the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Advisor Md Touhid Hossain.

India has also expressed a desire to work closely with the Interim government. Misri highlighted India’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. He reiterated India’s willingness to build a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh, based on mutual trust and respect and mutual sensitivity to each other’s concerns and interests

During the foreign office consultations, Misri held discussions on various bilateral issues between India and Bangladesh.

"Today’s discussions have given both of us the opportunity to take stock of our relations and I appreciate the opportunity today to have a frank, candid and constructive exchange of views with all my interlocutors," said Misri.