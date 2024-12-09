'Stop attack on Hindus': India talks tough as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visits Bangladesh, meets Yunus

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who visited Dhaka on Monday on the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin, raised the issue of attacks on Hindus during the discussions.
"We discussed some regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious and diplomatic properties. We expect, overall, a constructive approach on all these issues by the Bangladesh authorities, and we look forward to moving the relationship forward in a positive, forward-looking, and constructive direction," said Misri who also called on the Chief Adviser of the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Advisor Md Touhid Hossain.
India has also expressed a desire to work closely with the Interim government. Misri highlighted India’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. He reiterated India’s willingness to build a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh, based on mutual trust and respect and mutual sensitivity to each other’s concerns and interests
During the foreign office consultations, Misri held discussions on various bilateral issues between India and Bangladesh.
"Today’s discussions have given both of us the opportunity to take stock of our relations and I appreciate the opportunity today to have a frank, candid and constructive exchange of views with all my interlocutors," said Misri.
Since the political changes in Bangladesh in August this year, there has been contact between leaders of India and Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first world leader to greet the Chief Adviser on his assumption of office. The two of them had a very cordial telephone conversation thereafter and the Chief Adviser also accepted the Prime Minister’s invitation to speak at the Third Voice of Global South Summit that was held in August this year.
Since then, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser have also been in touch. They met each other on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September this year. Misri's visit follows those interactions and is the first Foreign Secretary level structured engagement between the two sides following those developments.
Meanwhile, according to reports from Dhaka, Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary said that during the foreign office consultations, he urged India not to interfere in Bangladesh’s internal matters.
"We said people of all religions in Bangladesh freely practise their faiths. This is our internal affair. It is not expected of other countries to make comments on our internal matters," Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary said while addressing local media in Dhaka after the meeting.