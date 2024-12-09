'Will we have lollipops while you occupy land?' Mamata's dig at Bangladeshi politicians' remarks

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday strongly reacted to provocative statements by a section of Bangladeshi politicians that Bangladesh could occupy Bengal within days, calling them "absurd" and dismissing it by saying, "you will occupy Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, and we will have lollipops?" While addressing the West Bengal Assembly, Banerjee, without naming anyone, condemned the circulation of certain fake videos on this side of the border and blamed a certain political party for attempting to stoke tensions in the state.

The chief minister condemned the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, calling it unacceptable, and stressed the need for unity among India's religious communities.

Banerjee strongly rejected provocative statements from across the border, including a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader who said that Bangladesh has claims over Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, and a viral video featuring Bangladesh Army veterans suggesting the country could occupy West Bengal within days, remarking, "You will occupy Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, and we will have lollipops? Don't even think that."

"No one has the guts to take our lands, don't even think about it," she said.

Mocking some Bangladeshi leaders, who have made provocative statements recently, she said, "Stay calm and healthy and have peace of mind."

She also cautioned those seeking to politicise the situation in India, saying that such actions would harm West Bengal and its people.

"Those thinking of politicising this must remember that it will hurt our state too, and your friends, sisters, and brothers in Bangladesh," she said.

"A certain political party is responsible for the circulation of fake videos to stoke fire. I appeal to everyone to stay away from such misinformation. We are not in favour of any one group, we care for everyone here," she said.

Banerjee urged restraint, saying, "We should not make unnecessary statements that may threaten the situation here."

The chief minister condemned the ongoing persecution of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh, calling it unacceptable, and stressed the need for unity among India's religious communities.

"We condemn the ongoing violence on Hindus in Bangladesh. Communal violence is not done by Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, or Christians; it is done by anti-social elements that are burden on the society. We should all remember this and avoid making statements that could disrupt the peace in West Bengal," she said.

Banerjee called upon the media to be cautious in their coverage of the Bangladesh issue, particularly regarding the spread of fake videos.

"This is not Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan where we will ban or arrest you. But I request you to be responsible. Many fake videos are doing the rounds. A political party is trying to ignite a fire. Both communities must be watchful of this," she warned.

Banerjee addressed concerns over potential protests in the state, urging restraint, stating that while many minority groups wanted to hold protest marches, she had asked them not to.