Judge's 'hate speech' at VHP event: SC seeks report from Allahabad HC; MPs threaten impeachment

Sources said the opposition MPs are likely to submit the notice in the next few days.

"If a high court judge can make a speech like this then the question arises how do such people get appointed in the first place? The question also arises how do they get the courage to make such remarks? The question also arises as to why these things are happening in the last 10 years," the senior advocate said at a press conference.

National Conference Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi also said he is planning to submit a notice to bring an impeachment motion against the judge and has been assured of support by members of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK and the Trinamool Congress.

"I am moving impeachment motion in the Parliament in accordance with Art 124(4) of the Constitution for the removal of this Justice namely Shekhar K Yadav, a sitting Judge in Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, on the charges mentioned in the notice," Mehdi wrote on X.

Mehdi said he has secured the support of seven members, including AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, but needs 100 members to sign the notice for the impeachment motion.

"I need the signatures of 100 members to move this motion. More than 7 members including @asadowaisi sahab, Shri Rajkumar Roat Hon'ble MP from Rajasthan, Shri Sudhama Prasad ji Hon'ble MP from Bihar, Jinab Mohibbullah Sahab Hon'ble MP from UP and Jinab Ziau Rahman sahab, Hon'ble MP from UP signed it and I thank them for their support and signatures," he said.

Vishva Hindu Parishad chief Alok Kumar said sitting judges are invited at such awareness meets only to enlighten the audience on topics like UCC.

"We had invited the judge as a faculty to speak on the Uniform Civil Code. We work among former judges, invite them to work for the VHP, for Hindutva. But as far as sitting judges are concerned, we do not expect them or invite them to work for the VHP. Sometimes on topics like the UCC, we do invite them to enlighten us," Kumar told PTI on the phone.

"So, on the issue of UCC, the HC judge said at the meet it was a Constitutional mandate under the Directive Principles of State Policy. He said it should be expected that the directives should be adhered to by elected representatives. He referred to various SC judgments that insisted the governments should evolve a UCC and said that the UCC would be good for complete integration of society and unity of India," Kumar said.

He said he was not present at the Prayagraj meeting but was certainly aware of the deliberations.

The VHP leader, however, said he was not aware of the exact nature of the comments on "majority" attributed to the HC judge, but "would not be apologetic" even if the HC judge has said so about the majority having a say in how the laws should work.

"We had invited the judge to speak on the UCC. I would not be able to authenticate those views of his, but then the sentiments and emotions of the majority society deserve as much respect as the sensitivities of the minority," Kumar said.

"So, I would not be apologetic about it if he (the HC judge) said so. If a majority holds a particular view, then others should not make an issue of it," he said.

On inviting a sitting judge to the event, Kumar said, "We ask our legal cell to organise awareness sessions or meetings inviting advocates in big numbers to advocate on issues like the liberation of Hindu temples, provisions and amendments of the Waqf Act, and on UCC. So there would be meetings everywhere."

"We will invite former judges to speak on those aspects," he told PTI.

In his letter to the CJI, Bhushan alleged the judge breached judicial ethics and violated the constitutional principles of impartiality and secularism.

According to Bhushan, the remarks undermined the judiciary's role as a neutral arbiter and eroded public trust in its independence.

"We call upon your office sir (the CJI), to restore the faith of the people in the institution of the judiciary by immediately setting up an in-house committee to enquire into acts of judicial impropriety by Justice Yadav and by withdrawing all judicial work from Justice Yadav," it said On December 8, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat wrote to the CJI stating the judge's speech was a violation of his oath and there is "no place for such persons in a court of justice".

Karat sought action from the apex court on the issue.

The Bar Association of India also passed a resolution condemning the statement of the high court judge.