Parliament adjourned for day amid uproar over Adani, Congress-George Soros links

Proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Tuesday following uproar over the Adani controversy and allegations linking Congress with Hungarian-American businessman George Soros.

As the Lok Sabha convened, Speaker Om Birla addressed the disruptions that have marred parliamentary proceedings in recent days. Emphasising the sanctity of the House, he said, “Our democracy reflects the hopes and aspirations of the people. Maintaining the dignity of this House is our collective responsibility.”

However, opposition MPs resumed their protests as the Question Hour began, leading the Speaker to first adjourn the House until noon, and later for the day.