Parliament adjourned for day amid uproar over Adani, Congress-George Soros links

The ruling BJP MPs have been trying to raise the issue of the alleged nexus between US hedge fund tycoon George Soros and Congress posing a threat to national security.
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K Suresh, KC Venugopal, and other INDIA bloc MPs stage a protest over indictment of industrialist Gautam Adani by a US court in a bribery case, during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Tuesday following uproar over the Adani controversy and allegations linking Congress with Hungarian-American businessman George Soros.

As the Lok Sabha convened, Speaker Om Birla addressed the disruptions that have marred parliamentary proceedings in recent days. Emphasising the sanctity of the House, he said, “Our democracy reflects the hopes and aspirations of the people. Maintaining the dignity of this House is our collective responsibility.”

However, opposition MPs resumed their protests as the Question Hour began, leading the Speaker to first adjourn the House until noon, and later for the day.

In the Rajya Sabha, members from both the Treasury and Opposition benches raised slogans to press their respective demands.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar attempted to manage the disruptions and allowed Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien to raise a point of order. However, as the commotion continued, the proceedings were adjourned for the day.

Since Monday, BJP MPs have been raising concerns over an alleged nexus between George Soros and the Congress, describing it as a threat to national security.

The Opposition, meanwhile, has been demanding discussions on issues such as the Adani controversy and the Sambhal violence.

The ongoing Winter Session, which began on November 25, has been marked by frequent disruptions.

The first week witnessed significant protests over topics like industrialist Gautam Adani’s indictment in a U.S. court and communal violence in Sambhal. Last week, the House managed to function smoothly for only two days.

