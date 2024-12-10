RJD Chief Lalu Prasad's vulgar remark against Bihar CM Nitish sparks political row

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad courted controversy after he made vulgar remarks against Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar's proposed 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' beginning from December 15.
While responding to a media query about Nitish's proposed yatra, Lalu said, "Nayan Sekne Jaa Rahen Hain (he is going to ogle at women).
Nitish is scheduled to meet women during his yatra to be launched from Valmikinagar in West Champaran district. During his yatra, the chief minister will interact with women, jeevika didis and review the schemes launched under 'Saat Nischay' (seven resolve) programme of the state government.
Lalu repeated the remark when media persons asked him about his (Nitish's) claim on winning 225 seats in the state assembly elections scheduled to be held in October-November next year.
"Pahle Unko Aakh Sekne Do (Let him ogle at women first)," Lalu said.
Reacting to Lalu's vulgar remark against Nitish, BJP leader and deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary said, "It's unfortunate". "Lalu Prasad's remark against Nitish Kumar is really unfortunate.
The CM is going to interact with women and the kind of language RJD chief has used for him (CM) is very unfortunate. Earlier, we thought that he was physically ill but now I think he is mentally sick as well," he told the media.
JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar also slammed Lalu over the latter's vulgar remark against Nitish. "Nobody can dare to stare at CM Nitish. Your (Lalu) body was in Hotwar jail, now it is confirmed. But your brain was in 'Charawaha Vidyalaya' cattle grazers schools opened by Lalu during his stint as CM)," JD(U) MLA asserted. He asked the RJD chief to apologise publicly over the matter.
Another JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan said that the remark of RJD chief against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar showed his (Lalu's) deplorable mindset. "The true character of Lalu has come to light," he added.
Lalu also backed Mamata Banerjee over the latter's willingness to lead the Opposition INDIA bloc. "Objection of the Congress doesn't matter. I think Mamata Banerjee should be given the responsibility to lead the INDIA bloc, he added.
RJD supremo said that the objection of the Congress over handing over the leadership of the INDIA bloc to Mamata Banerjee doesn't matter. On Monday, Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh had said that Mamata Banerjee was not capable of leading the INDIA bloc.
"She (Mamata Banerjee) is not capable enough to run the show," Lalu said, adding that TMC was restricted to West Bengal only.