RJD Chief Lalu Prasad's vulgar remark against Bihar CM Nitish sparks political row

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad courted controversy after he made vulgar remarks against Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar's proposed 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' beginning from December 15.

While responding to a media query about Nitish's proposed yatra, Lalu said, "Nayan Sekne Jaa Rahen Hain (he is going to ogle at women).

Nitish is scheduled to meet women during his yatra to be launched from Valmikinagar in West Champaran district. During his yatra, the chief minister will interact with women, jeevika didis and review the schemes launched under 'Saat Nischay' (seven resolve) programme of the state government.

Lalu repeated the remark when media persons asked him about his (Nitish's) claim on winning 225 seats in the state assembly elections scheduled to be held in October-November next year.