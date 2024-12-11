Amid Parliament standoff, Rahul meets Lok Sabha Speaker; requests to ensure House functions

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday and urged him to expunged remarks made by BJP MPs against him, and ensure the House functions smoothly.

Gandhi said the BJP has been making "baseless" allegations against him to "distract" attention from the Adani issue, but he would not be provoked by any of these charges.

He also said he and his party wanted a discussion on the Constitution in Lok Sabha starting December 13, and asserted they will ensure the House functions properly, even though it is not their responsibility.

"I had a meeting with the Speaker and I told him that our party is saying that derogatory comments against me be expunged. The Speaker said he would examine them," Gandhi said.

They (the BJP) continue to make all kinds of baseless allegations, but we have decided that we want the House to function.

"Whatever provocation they do, we will allow them. But we will try and run the House. We would want that somehow the House functions. We want there should be a debate and discussion. We want that there should be a debate on the Constitution on December 13," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

He said BJP MPs can speak against "me on whatever issue, but the debate on the Constitution should happen".

"It is very simple, they do not want a discussion on the Adani issue and want to distract from the Adani issue. You know, we will not leave them at the end," he said.