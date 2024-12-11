BEST bus tragedy occurred due to human error, improper training: RTO officials

MUMBAI: The Mumbai RTO officials have said they suspect 'human error' and 'lack of proper training' led to the horrific accident in Kurla where a BEST bus fatally knocked down seven persons and injured 42 others.

Soon after the incident on Monday night, an investigation team of the Wadala Regional Transport Office (RTO) found that brakes of the Olectra-make electric bus were operating well.

The e-bus operated by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking rammed into pedestrians and vehicles at around 9. 30 pm on Monday on the S G Barve Marg in Kurla (West).

Sanjay More (54), who was at the wheel of the ill-fated bus, was later arrested. Initially, it was suspected that brake failure could be the cause of the accident.